Shania Twain's new album is called 'Shania Now'.

The 51-year-old country legend - whose famous hits include 'Man I Feel Like A Woman' and 'From This Moment On' - teased fans with details of her forthcoming record by sharing the artwork on her Instagram account, which sees the star posing in leopard print attire, similar to her look in her 'That Don't Impress Me Much' video in 1997.

The lead single from the LP is called 'Life's About to Get Good', which premieres today on radio platforms around the globe ahead of her album release on September 29.

Shania's forthcoming record is believed to be a ''flirty and mysterious'' list of songs, with the star recently debuting her optimistic new track live at Stagecoach 2017 in California, America.

Meanwhile, the 'You're Still the One' hitmaker announced

she will take to the stage as part of the line-up BBC Radio 2's Festival in a Day in London's Hyde Park on September 10, in what will be her first live performance in the country since 2004.

She said:''I can't wait. It's been a long time. I'm so excited about it. I'll play a couple of new songs but I will definitely stick primarily to the hits.''

The appearance will also mark her only performance in the UK for 2017, and comes as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough album 'Come on Over'.

Shania spent several years out of the spotlight after suffering with dysphonia, a condition which causes a loss of voice.

At the time, it was believed the condition - which is often brought on by psychological trauma - was a result of her divorce from record producer Robert John ''Mutt'' Lange, however Shania later attributed the condition to contracting Lyme disease.