Shania Twain has announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for 2018.

The 'You're Still The One' hitmaker performed her first live show in the country for 13 years at BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in London on September 10, and she will return for six dates in autumn next year.

The 52-year-old beauty - who releases new album 'Now' on September 29 - had been out of the spotlight for some time after she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and was left fearing for her career after she was told by doctors she would never be able to sing properly again.

The pop recently said she is forever ''grateful'' that she was able to make new LP.

She said: ''I was told that it was a permanent injury - but I still did it, I made another album.

''I am so grateful for this because it was a huge challenge to get singing again.''

Shania said she would've mourned ''every day'' for the rest of her life if she'd had to quit singing.

She said: ''It was devastating. I would have grieved every day for the rest of my life if I hadn't got [my voice] back.

''I knew I'd always have a life in music, because other people could record my songs, but I was sad to lose the joy of singing.''

Shania Twain's 2018 UK tour dates are as follows:

September 21, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

September, 22, Manchester Arena

September 24, Birmingham Arena

September 26, Dublin, 3Arena

September 29, Belfast, The SSE Arena

October 2, London, The O2