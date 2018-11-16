Shania Twain once ''peed'' herself at on stage.

The 53-year-old singer has admitted that she suffered the unfortunate accident during a live performance, but Shania used a cunning trick to ensure that no-one in the audience was aware of what had happened.

She shared: ''I was very clever in this one moment. I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle, I just knocked my glass of water over.''

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker was also fortunate that her outfit didn't expose what had actually happened.

Shania told 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': ''I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness. I stood up, it all came out, I was dry.''

During her appearance on the show, Shania also recalled another bathroom-related incident.

The Canadian star revealed she once got locked out of her hotel room while she was not wearing any clothes.

Shania - who is married to Frederic Thiebaud - said: ''I was in Rome with my husband.

''I get out of bed. I went to bed naked that night, and I had to go for a pee and I opened up the wrong door and I ended up in the hallway.''

Meanwhile, the country singer - who is one of the best-selling female artists of all time - revealed she's a fan of American rapper Nicki Minaj.

Shania and Nicki, 35, met during the Coachella festival and they immediately struck up a bond.

She said: ''She was so lovely. First of all, I'm a big fan of hers, a huge fan of Nicki Minaj.

''I told her I love her singing voice. She was very humble and just said, 'Oh, you know, I'm not really a singer,' and I said, 'What! I love your singing voice.'''