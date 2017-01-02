Therese MACGowan, who was in her late 80s, died when her car collided with a wall near the village of Silvermines, County Tipperary on Sunday afternoon (01Jan17), according to Irish broadcaster RTE.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Limerick University Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Irish police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and the scene of the accident is now the subject of a Garda Forensic Collision Examination.

Speaking after the tragic accident, one of the MACGowans neighbours told the Irish Mirror newspaper: "It's such a tragedy given the time of year... It's going to be tough for the family."

Her death was the first fatality on Ireland's roads in 2017.

Therese and her husband Maurice, who were both Irish, moved to Kent, England, where Shane was born in 1957.

The MACGowan family eventually returned to Tipperary, where Shane's sister Siobhan still lives.

Although his childhood was shared between Ireland and England, Shane developed a deep connection to his parents' homeland - one that deeply influenced The Pogues musical style, which blended traditional Irish folk with punk.

The band's popularity rose throughout the 1980s, with their most famous hit, the Christmas classic Fairytale of New York, coming in 1987.

The track, which also featured the late singer Kirsty Maccoll, is often named in polls as the greatest Christmas song of all time.