Shane MacGowan married Victoria Mary Clarke in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Monday (26.11.18).

The 60-year-old singer and the 52-year-old journalist finally tied the knot during a low-key ceremony at Copenhagen City Hall, having been together for 32 years and engaged for 11 years.

Among the guests at the wedding was Hollywood star and Shane's long-time showbiz pal Johnny Depp, who played the guitar during the ceremony, according to MailOnline.

Shane and Johnny have been friends for more than two decades and the actor also performed at Shane's 60th birthday in Dublin earlier this year.

Prior to their wedding day, Victoria explained why they'd chosen Copenhagen as the ideal place for their wedding.

Speaking to the Irish Independent newspaper, she shared: ''Shane and I are both introverts and we decided that the only solution was to just elope together to someplace that we know nobody and nobody knows us, and keep it a secret.

''But I have discovered something about weddings that I had not realised. People really, really want to show that they love the people that they care about.

''So, much as we might have liked our wedding to be a non-event, and because we have found it impossible to keep it a total secret, a few of our friends and family have elected to make it a tiny but beautiful thing.''

Meanwhile, Johnny is thought to be in the running to star in an upcoming movie about Shane and Victoria's romance.

The A-list star - who appeared on Shane's 1994 album, 'The Snake' - is rumoured to have been lined up to play his good pal on the big screen.