Westlife are still determined to crack America.

Although the Irish boy band has had 14 chart-topping hits in Britain, only their debut single 'Swear It Again' made waves in the US - but they are determined to become stars on the other side of the Atlantic after reuniting last year.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Shane Filan said: ''I think America is definitely somewhere we want to go and it's something that we have talked about a lot recently. It's something we would love to have achieved as a band.

''Until we actually put on a concert in New York, that will be another milestone moment for us. And I think that's possible.''

Shane, 40, also revealed that it will be a ''career-defining moment'' when the band perform at Wembley Stadium for the first time next summer.

He said: ''Getting to play Wembley Stadium for the first time, that's serious bucket-list stuff for us. When we play it next August it's going to be packed. It's going to be one of those career-defining moments.''

The band, whose new album 'Spectrum' is on course to top the charts, also revealed that they had the opportunity to make a documentary about their return to music, but were put off by the Bros documentary, 'When The Screaming Stops'.

Kian Egan said: ''I enjoyed watching the Bros documentary for all the wrong reasons. I would hate that documentary to be about us.''

Mark Fehily agreed ''it would have to be done right'', but he still wants fans to be able to ''see what goes on behind the scenes''.

He added: ''I think we would still like for more people to see what goes on behind the scenes. But I think it would have to be done right.

''We couldn't just hand any director a backstage pass and go, 'Do your best,' because we could be misrepresented or whatever.''