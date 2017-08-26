Shane Filan says he hasn't ruled out the possibility of Westlife reuniting further down the road.
Shane Filan says a Westlife reunion ''could happen'' in the future.
The 38-year-old singer gets asked if the band will get back together all the time and his honest answer is that he ''doesn't know,'' but he'll never say never.
Asked if he thinks the group - who disbanded in 2012 - will reunite one day, Shane exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''The Westlife question I get asked all the time.
''The honest truth is I don't know. It could happen someday, of course there is a chance, but there is also a chance that it might not.''
The 'Flying Without Wings' hitmaker says when he meets up with his former bandmates - Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Markus Feehily - they never talk about reuniting, but they do reminisce on their time in the chart-topping band, which sold over 50 million records worldwide during their career spanning 14 years.
He continued: ''We haven't talked about it. There is no plans right now.
''Whether that will change in the future, I suppose you will have to wait and see you never know.
''We still have a friendship. It's always nice to see the lads. Whenever I see the lads it's never awkward.
''When we see each other it's nice and we chat about stuff and reminice.
''We have a bond that no matter whether the band happens again we will always have a bond that no one else has.''
Shane's third solo album 'Love Always' is out now.
Fans can catch the 'Unbreakable' singer on his UK and Ireland tour this autumn.
Shane's 2017 UK tour dates are as follows:
September
Wednesday 20 - Dundee, The Caird Hall
Thursday 21 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
Saturday 23, Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
Sunday 24, Carlisle, Sand's Centre
Monday 25, Newcastle, Tyne Opera House
Tuesday 26, Halifax, Victoria Theatre
Thursday 28, York, The Barbican
Friday 29, Buxton, Opera House
Saturday 30, Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
October
Sunday 1, London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Tuesday, Northampton, Royal and Derngate Theatre
Wednesday 4, Telford, Oakengates Theatre @ the Place
Friday 6, Liverpool, Olympia
Saturday 7, Colchester, Charter Hall
Sunday 8, Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
Monday 9, Peterborough, The Cresset
Wednesday 11, Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thursday 12, Margate, Winter Gardens
Friday 13, Reading, The Hexagon
Saturday 14, Salisbury, Town Hall
Monday 16, Birmingham, Town Hall
Tuesday 17, Portsmouth, The Guildhall
Wednesday 18, Cardiff, St David's Hall
