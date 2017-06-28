Shane Filan has announced his third solo album is coming out this year.

The former Westlife star has had two successful solo albums and tours - with the last album released in 2015 - and now the 37-year-old Irish singer has compiled an album called 'Love Always' which features of some of his favourite love ballads.

He said: ''This is an album I have been wanting to make for a long time, I love singing ballads and this album is full of some of my all-time favourite songs as well as some fan choices such as the Bangles hit 'Eternal Flame' which I had never thought about covering but loved recording, to one of my own personal favourites Bryan Adams' 'Heaven'.

''Picking the tracks was the most difficult part of the process and I wanted to put my own take on them and I'm really proud of the versions I have done.

''There are also three brand new original tracks that I've written following requests by fans for some new music and I am really proud of how they sit alongside the other songs.''

One of his newest tracks is 'Beautiful in White' which already has reached more than 70 million views on YouTube.

Shooting to fame as one fifth of Westlife, the father-of-three doesn't show any sign of slowing down as he will be going on a UK and Irish tour.

He said: ''The great thing about this new album and forthcoming tour is that the set list is going to be so strong with the addition of these songs to my set list, with some of my earlier singles and obviously the Westlife favourites.

''The fans will know every single word of every song, it's nice to look forward to a tour knowing the crowd are really going to love it, it's going to be a new chapter and everyone is going to be singing along to these songs.''

The Irish band had 14 chart topping single and 44 million sales.

Shane's new album will be on sale on August 25 with pre-orders available from Friday (30.06.17).

'Love Always' tracklisting:

'This I Promise You'

'Don't Dream It's Over'

'Make You Feel My Love'

'Beautiful In White'

'Need You Now'

'Heaven'

'Completely'

'Unbreakable'

'Eyes Don't Lie'

'I Can't Make You Love Me'

'Crazy Over You'

'Eternal Flame'