Shane Black's cult horror movie 'The Monster Squad' is the subject of a new documentary 'Wolfman's Got Nards'.

The 56-year-old screenwriter-and-director is best known for his work on blockbusters such as 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang', 'Iron Man 3' and 'The Nice Guys' but it is one of his earliest film projects which is getting special recognition.

'The Monster Squad' was released in 1987 and was co-written by Black and director Fred Dekker, it is a teen focused horror movie which saw Count Dracula assemble a team of classic big screen monsters, including the Wolfman, Frankenstein's Monster, Gill-man from 'Creature from the Black Lagoon' and a Mummy, in his bid to take control of the world by obtaining a magical amulet made from ''concentrated good''.

But Dracula's quest for world domination is stopped by The Monster Squad, a group of pre-teenagers obsessed with classic creature features who have their own special club, with help from their older siblings and a neighbour known as 'Scary German Guy'.

When it was originally released it was panned by critics and bombed at the box office, however, it went on to achieve cult classic status on home release and is still attracting new fans today due to its humour and jokes, numerous references to the Universal Monsters and array of big screen baddies.

The new documentary is named after one of the most memorable lines from the movie and has been directed by 'Monster Squad' star Andre Gower, who played the leader of the squad Sean Crenshaw.

It contains interviews with the cast and crew, writers, directors, academics and original reviewers and the fans who have kept 'The Monster Squad' alive for 31 years.

There is also never-before-seen footage from the shoot and deleted scenes.

There have been numerous rumours about 'The Monster Squad' getting a sequel or being rebooted, but these plans are believed to have been abandoned.

Details about the documentary can be found at Thesquaddoc.com.