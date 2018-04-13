DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits plans to star in a Doc Savage film may have to be scrapped.

The 45-year-old actor - who was lined up to play the lead role in 'Doc Savage' almost two years ago - has revealed that the project has been put on hold while he's worked on other movies, but Dwayne insists he'd still love to work with screenwriter Shane Black at some point.

Asked about the prospect of playing the fictional hero, Dwayne explained: ''First of all, love Shane Black and we've had multiple meetings on that project that we were going to work on. Right now, Shane's doing things. I'm doing things.

''That project had a few issues, not creative issues but more so business affairs issues - where the project once was, who had rights to it, where we were trying to move it to. There was a lot of that, which we're still kind of working through.''

But the wrestler-turned-actor revealed that regardless of whether he appears in a 'Doc Savage' movie, he'd relish the chance to work with Shane in the future.

He told Collider: ''At the end of the day, Shane's such a spectacular writer or director, but whether it's that project or something else, we've made a pact that we're going to work together at some point in our careers.''

Meanwhile, Dwayne has just announced that he's started working on a sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle'.

The Hollywood star appeared alongside Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas in the 2017 hit, and Dwayne confirmed he's already working on the follow-up.

In an Instagram post, he shared: ''It's official: Last night you made JUMANJI, Sony's biggest movie ever.

EVER.

''Previous record held by SpiderMan.

''My #1 goal is always giving the audience what they want and always sending ya home happy. Working on the sequel now, so bye bye @kevinhart4real's character. (sic)''