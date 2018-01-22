Shakira is bringing her 'El Dorado Tour' to the UK.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker will perform at The O2 in London on June 11 during her European run.

The last time the 40-year-old Colombian beauty played the 20,000-capacity arena was in 2010, for her 'The Sun Comes Out World Tour'

Sharing her excitement about returning to the British capital this summer, the blonde beauty said: ''I can't wait to be onstage in London again singing along with all of you, all of your favourites and mine. It's going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!''

Shakira was forced to reschedule dates on her 'El Dorado World Tour' after suffering a haemorrhage in her vocal cord late last year.

The 'Waka Waka' singer was due start the run of dates in Germany on November 8, but was forced to pull out of the opening show on doctor's orders, to avoid further damaging her voice.

Now the Cologne show will take place on June 5, and Shakira's dates in the US, which were due to kick off in January, have been pushed back to August.

The American shows commence on August 5 in Chicago, Illinois, before the Latin beauty heads to a further 18 cities.

Shakira said the unfortunate injury has made her realise that her vocals have a ''purpose'', and she is extremely thankful to her fans for supporting her.

Tickets for the UK date go on sale to the general public from 9am on Friday (26.01.18)

A full list of the tour dates can be found at shakira.com