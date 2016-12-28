Shakira has given her family back home in Colombia the perfect post-Christmas gift by taking boyfriend Gerard Pique and their sons to her native Barranquilla for New Year.
The trip marks the first time the Hips Don't Lie singer and her soccer star beau have visited Shakira's folks and relatives in the Colombian city.
The visit comes after the singer and the sportsman took a well-deserved vacation in the Bahamas.
Greeted by local reporters on her arrival on Tuesday (27Dec16), Shakira said, "We are very happy to be here."
Ironically, Shakira sang about taking her boyfriend to Colombia for the first time in her 2016 hit La bicicleta, joking he would never want to return to his native Spain after enjoying the delights of her homeland.
