Shakira has released her first song of 2020.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker returned with 'Me Gusta' featuring Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA on Monday (13.01.20).

The reggaeton rap track sees the artists portray lovers who have lost the mojo in their romance.

The pair sampled Jamaican reggae fusion group Inner Circle's song 'Sweat' at the beginning of the track.

Following the release of a remix of Camilo and Pedro Capo's 'Tutu' in October, the 42-year-old star teased her fans that new music was on the way.

She spilled: ''I'm just taking every input that I receive and it's turning into inspiration.

''Yesterday I finished a song and I was so thrilled.

''So we'll see. I just want to put music out there.''

Meanwhile, Shakira - whose last studio album was 2017's 'El Dorado' - is gearing up for her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show with Jennifer Lopez in Miami, Florida, on February 2, and previously teased she is planning to celebrate ''with 100 million people''as she described the performance as ''the holy grail of the entertainment industry''.

She said: ''It's gonna be on my birthday! I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry...

''It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it's surreal, actually.''

The two megastars vowed to give the ''best Super Bowl ever'' this year.

Jennifer said: ''I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing.

''I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited.

''It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.''