Nicky Jam is up for Hot Latin Song of the Year, Airplay Song of the Year, Digital Song of the Year, and Streaming Song of the Year for Hasta el amanecer, while Shakira's La Bicicleta - her collaboration with Carlos Vives - and Chantaje has scored her two nominations for Hot Latin Song of the Year. The Colombian star is also up for Vocal Event, and Digital Song of the Year.

Enrique Iglesias, Los Plebes, Banda MS, J Balvin, Vives, Maluma, and Juan Gabriel are also multi-finalists.

The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place in Miami, Florida in April (17).

Jennifer Lopez is confirmed to perform.