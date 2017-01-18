The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker is in Davos, Switzerland in her role as a Unicef global ambassador to attend the World Economic Forum, where global leaders and top business executives are meeting to discuss various ways to improve the state of the world.

Shakira kicked off her campaign on Monday (16Jan17), on the eve of the WEF launch, when she pushed her "early childhood" initiative and called on business moguls around the world to help support new parents who want to spend more time at home with their kids.

On Tuesday, she stepped up her efforts by addressing her cause with Brown, who recently served as a United Nations Special Envoy on Global Education and currently works as an advisor for U.S. financial firm Pacific Investment Management Company.

She took to Twitter to share a photo of the pair deep in discussion, and captioned it, "With Gordon Brown discussing the next steps to secure new major financing for Education."