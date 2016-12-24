The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker, who lives in Barcelona with her soccer star boyfriend Gerard Pique and their two boys, has been selected as the latest star to be recreated in the form of a "caganer", which features a celebrity with their pants down, crouching over a pile of excrement.

The bizarre toy is part of Catalan tradition, with caganers originally appearing in nativity scenes to symbolise the fertilisation of the earth and bring good luck for the coming year.

The figures have since become part of pop culture, with novelty ones made each year.

"Shakira is still sexy even when caught in the unflattering position of pooper," reads the description on caganer.com. "With her microphone in hand, she seems ready to get up and start singing Waka Waka."

Other stars immortalised as caganers this season include Madonna, Bono, Elton John, Michael Jackson, Prince, and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Shakira isn't the only person in her family to boast the strange honour - Pique also has one in his likeness.