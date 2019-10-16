Shakira will celebrate her birthday ''with 100 million people'' during the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker will turn 43 when she and Jennifer Lopez team up for the NFL showpiece game in Miami, Florida, on February 2 next year, and she described the performance as ''the holy grail of the entertainment industry''.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show, she said: ''It's gonna be on my birthday! I've always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it's the holy grail of the entertainment industry...

''It's a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it's gonna be fantastic and I'm gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it's surreal, actually.''

The 42-year-old singer - who also admitted she ''didn't hesitate when the show's producer Jay-Z asked her if she wanted to be involved - explained how the show's short running order made her more nervous.

She added: ''It's gonna be very short, therefore very nerve-wracking, I think. The wheels are already turning and I can't stop thinking of ideas.

''Every day, I have a new idea so now it's a matter of making them all work together and having the time to consolidate all of that and present the best show of my career.''

Meanwhile, her comments come after J-Lo promised to bring ''an explosion of fun and energy'' to the prestigious event.

She recently vowed: ''This is gonna be so much fun! [Shakira's] such a dynamic performer, she does her own thing.

''There's nobody like her so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night. It's going to be an exciting show.

''That's what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!''