On the eve of the World Economic Forum, which begins in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday (17Jan17), the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker, who is a Unicef global ambassador, has called for an "early childhood" initiative.

"Governments and the private sector must invest in policies that support parents and give them the resources and time they need to love, nurture and protect their young children," she writes in a letter published on Monday (16Jan17).

"We need investment in parenting care programmes... and we need parents to understand they have a right to the time and knowledge they need to raise happy, healthy, creative children."

Shakira is a mum to two kids with her longtime boyfriend, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique.

She has been joined by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and actor Forest Whitaker in calling for world leaders to think about the kids as they consider new legislation and business practices.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Whitaker has appealed to those attending the WEF to have more faith in the next generation.

"Many more young people than we know have seeds of leadership in them," he said.