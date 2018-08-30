Shakira was forced to axe her concert in Los Angeles last night (29.08.18) after being struck down with a virus.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer had already completed her first night at The Forum in Inglewood, but took to Instagram hours before she was due on stage again to announce she was postponing the show till September 3.

However, the star has ''reassured'' her fans in Anaheim, California, that she will be fit enough to perform on Saturday (31.08.18), when her 'El Dorado World Tour' continues at the Honda Center.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Los Angeles, thank you so much for one of the most unforgettable night of the tour last night. You guys were such an unbelievable crowd. I was so excited to sing and dance with you again tonight.

''However, after the show I started to feel unwell and I woke up this morning with a virus that has knocked me off my feet.

''I'm so sorry that I am unable to perform tonight.

''I am looking forward to celebrating with you all in the biggest way on the reschedule date of Monday, September 3rd at The Forum.

''My doctors have also reassured me that I will be well enough to perform in Anaheim on Friday, Aug 31st.

''Thanks for your understanding and for being the best fans an artist could possibly have.

All my love, Shak (sic)''

It's not the first time Shakira has been forced to axe dates due to ill health.

In November, the Colombian singer was had to postpone her world tour after suffering a haemorrhage in her vocal cord.

The 41-year-old singer was due to start the run of dates in Germany on November 8, but was forced to pull out of the opening show on doctor's orders, to avoid further damaging her voice, with further dates also being affected.

Shakira completed her rescheduled US dates earlier this month.