Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will reportedly be joined on stage by Bad Bunny during their Super Bowl half-time show.

The 43-year-old singer and Jennifer, 50, are set to perform the much-hyped half-time show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, where they could be joined by the reggaeton star and J Balvin.

Bad Bunny will join Shakira during her performance in Miami, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, which reports that J Balvin will also make an appearance during the half-time show.

What's more, Demi Lovato will perform the US national anthem during the showpiece sporting occasion.

The speculation comes shortly after Shakira promised to celebrate ''life and diversity'' with the half-time show.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer and Jennifer Lopez will be taking to the stage during the flagship NFL game and the pair plan to honour the late Kobe Bryant, as well as embracing a range of cultures and celebrations.

She said: ''Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday.

''And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage.''

The chart-topping pop singer believes that she and Jennifer are ''redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background''.

She explained: ''It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say.''