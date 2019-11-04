Shakespears Sister would love to play the legend's slot at Glastonbury.

The electronic rock pop duo - comprised of Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit - recently returned with the EP 'Ride Again', after 27 years of not speaking to one another, and now they are back on the road touring with a new band and would love to bring their ''humorous and dramatic'' set to the iconic Somerset festival's Pyramid Stage, which they headlined back in 1992.

Asked if they have been invited to play Worthy Farm's special 50th anniversary extravaganza in 2020, Siobhan exclusively to BANG Showbiz: ''We haven't been asked, but if Emily [Eavis, the festival's co-organiser] is reading this, we would love to.''

And when asked if they would like to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb and Lionel Richie in playing the Sunday afternoon legend's slot, which is reserved for music icons, the 'Stay' hitmaker said: ''Absolutely.

''We've got such great band now and such a great set and [our live show] is really entertaining.

''We want to put it in front of as many people as possible.

''It would be really fun to perform it.

''It's humorous and it's dramatic.''

The duo are currently back on the road in the UK and tonight (04.12.19) they will be joined on stage by very special guest, Richard Hawley, at their Sheffield City Hall show, to perform their collaboration 'When She Finds You' from 'Ride Again'.

Meanwhile, Siobhan says she and Marcella - who went their separate ways in 1993, when the former axed the latter from the band - have discovered they are much more alike than they realised since reconciling and touring again.

Marcella, 67, said: ''Our relationship is very unique. Somedays we come to rehearsals wearing the same clothes.''

And Siobhan, 61, added: ''We are much more similar than we realised we are years ago.''