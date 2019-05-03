Shakespears Sister are reuniting.

The 'Stay' hitmakers, made up for former Bananarama star Siobhan Fahey and US musician Marcella Detroit, are set to return to the stage this year after reportedly settling their feud.

An industry insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's taken years to broker this truce and reunion between Siobhan and Marcella.

''They're both such strong-willed women but they know they make some of their best music when working together.

''The rumours have been circulating for a while and finally they're true.''

The pair's 1992 hit 'Stay' remained at number one in the UK for eight consecutive weeks, but Siobhan - who founded the group in 1988 - axed Marcella from the band in 1993.

Marcella found out she had been booted out of the duo when Siobhan's publisher read out an acceptance speech at the 1993 Ivor Novello Awards ceremony after Shakespears Sister's second studio album 'Hormonally Yours' had won Best Contemporary Collection of Songs.

In the speech, Siobhan wished Marcella ''all the best for the future'' and added ''all's well that ends well''.

Siobhan, 60, ended the project herself in 1996 but in 2009 she revived the name and released album 'Cosmic Dancer' in 2011.

But the record failed to chart and the project disappeared again.

What's more, in 2017, Siobhan re-joined original Bananarama members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward for a tour.

She had departed the group in 1988 to form Shakespears Sister, which was initially a solo act until Marcella joined in 1989.