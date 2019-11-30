Shakespears Sister don't want to be a nostalgia act.

The 'Stay' duo - comprised of Siobhan Fahey and Marcy Detroit - recently reunited after not speaking to each other for 26 years to release the EP 'Ride Again' and for a tour, and Siobhan has admitted that their reunion would never have worked without creating new songs, because they are not about being ''retro''.

The 61-year-old musician exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We thought, if we are going to do any kind of tour, let's try and do something new so we don't end up on some retro revival circuit.

''Let's create something new and see how we work together again.''

When asked how they resolve any creative difference in the studio, both insisted they didn't have any disagreements that got out of hand during their sessions for 'Ride Again'.

Siobhan replied: ''We don't actually.''

And Marcy laughed: ''We just arm wrestle and see who wins.''

As well as having new music, the pair felt it was important to record in a traditional way not ''driven by technology''.

Siobhan explained: ''We wanted to make an album that is not driven by technology and is driven by great songs, and great production.''

Meanwhile, the duo recently revealed they aren't ruling out the possibility of a new album.

Marcy said: ''We will see what happens. We've just got the EP, 'Ride Again', now and that wasn't planned. There wasn't really time to do an entire album.''

Siobhan and Marcy decided to head to Josha Tree National Park in California after reconnecting, and decided to lock themselves away and write for four days.

Siobhan revealed: ''In those four days we wrote 'All The Queen's Horses', our first song in 27 years. OK, game on! This is magic. Then we wrote 'C U Next Tuesday', which I Iove as well.

''It was like the air was pregnant and it literally gave birth. Marcy is an incredible musician and can play with any crazy idea that I might come up with - anything from funk and soul to country. Or garage rock or whatever.''