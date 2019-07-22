Shailene Woodley took to Instagram following the season two finale of Big Little Lies' on Sunday (21.07.19) to share with her fans how ''grateful'' she was to be part of the show.
Shailene Woodley ''hopes'' to do another season of 'Big Little Lies'.
The 27-year-old actress - who plays Jane Chapman in the hit HBO series - took to Instagram following the season two finale on Sunday (21.07.19) to share with her fans how ''grateful'' she felt to the positive response to the show and revealed that she would love to sign on for another series.
Sharing a picture of her notes, she said: ''I'm just feeling really. f***ng. grateful. right.now.
''for the people standing on the mauna.
''for my big little lies family.
''for all those who create.
''for all those who remember.
''living for grace.
''living for freedom.
''living for balance.
''honouring what it unseen.
''as much as we honour,
''what is seen.(sic)''
When a fan wrote: ''Season 3? Check Y or N (sic)
To which Shailene responded: ''I hope so.''
'Big Little Lies' stars Shailene, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz, and tells the story of five women in Monterey, California, who become embroiled in a murder investigation and the 'Fault In Our Stars' actress isn't the only one who wants to come back for another season.
Nicole, 52, previously revealed that although the show has not been renewed for a third series she would be on board if it gets picked up.
She said: ''I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved ... even the kids.
''I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...