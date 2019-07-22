Shailene Woodley ''hopes'' to do another season of 'Big Little Lies'.

The 27-year-old actress - who plays Jane Chapman in the hit HBO series - took to Instagram following the season two finale on Sunday (21.07.19) to share with her fans how ''grateful'' she felt to the positive response to the show and revealed that she would love to sign on for another series.

Sharing a picture of her notes, she said: ''I'm just feeling really. f***ng. grateful. right.now.

''for the people standing on the mauna.

''for my big little lies family.

''for all those who create.

''for all those who remember.

''living for grace.

''living for freedom.

''living for balance.

''honouring what it unseen.

''as much as we honour,

''what is seen.(sic)''

When a fan wrote: ''Season 3? Check Y or N (sic)

To which Shailene responded: ''I hope so.''

'Big Little Lies' stars Shailene, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz, and tells the story of five women in Monterey, California, who become embroiled in a murder investigation and the 'Fault In Our Stars' actress isn't the only one who wants to come back for another season.

Nicole, 52, previously revealed that although the show has not been renewed for a third series she would be on board if it gets picked up.

She said: ''I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved ... even the kids.

''I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show.''