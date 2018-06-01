Shailene Woodley would be interested in a political career.

The 26-year-old actress is known for being vocal about her views on several political issues, and has said that whilst she won't be running for president when the next election comes around in 2020, she has thought about a career in politics.

She said: ''I don't think I'll be running in 2020, but [politics is] never something I would rule out.''

In October 2016, the 'Big Little Lies' star was arrested for trespassing whilst protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota, and cut a plea deal to avoid jail time which ordered her to serve one year of unsupervised probation and forfeit a $500 bond.

After the trauma of the arrest, Shailene needed to ''take a step back'' and rethink her ''serious'' nature.

She added to digital magazine PorterEdit: ''After Standing Rock I had this moment where so many people wanted me to do something and I had to take a step back. I was a very serious woman for so long, I didn't allow myself the frivolous nature of being a human being and having human experiences.''

The 'Divergent' star's political interest comes after she recently revealed she ''resonates'' with being a feminist, and is outspoken about promoting women's rights.

She said: ''You know, feminism has had so many forms over its many, many decades of being around. To me, I say today that I resonate as a feminist. But take that word out of it - a word is a word, a movement is a movement - practice and action are what actually makes a difference.

''So I can call myself a feminist all day long. Or I can say I'm not a feminist all day long. But if my daily interaction with the world is taking steps to uplift, empower - not only women, but also men in their relationships with women, and women and their relationships with men, and women to women, and improving sisterhood with women, and changing our judicial system to reflect that which society is asking for - that, to me, is where my greatest interest lies.''