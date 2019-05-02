Shailene Woodley credits therapy with ''dramatically altering'' her life, as she now has a better outlook on her ''self-worth''.
The 27-year-old actress says she recently started attending therapy sessions and can already see the difference it is making to her daily life, as although she used to be ''the least confident'' when it came to her ''self-worth'', she's now starting to see herself in a new light.
Discussing her issues with self-confidence, she said: ''The honest answer to that is so many things are changing for me at the moment. I recently started therapy, and it has dramatically altered my life.
''A few months ago I was the least confident in my self-worth. I don't beat myself up over it anymore, but I still feel like I don't fully trust myself to say no to certain things, to trust my discernment. But I will be, very soon.''
And although her confidence is still a work in progress, the 'Big Little Lies' star knows she can always rely on her hardworking personality to ''get s**t done''.
She added to InStyle magazine: ''I'm really confident I can get s**t done. Making the impossible possible. Since I was 18, people told me it would be impossible to live wherever I wanted. Impossible to live a certain lifestyle. Impossible to be in another feature film. Impossible to be political.
''F**k that. F**k the impossible. My dad always used to say, 'If we hadn't invented the wheel, how much of our brains would we be accessing?' I can't help but ruminate on that.''
Meanwhile, the 'Divergent' star previously said she doesn't feel any pressure to ''fit into any world'', as she's just happy to focus on her art.
She said: ''There isn't so much about the way that I look at my career that is calculated.
''I don't feel like I've got to fit into any world.
''I mean, I'm an artist and I create, I make movies, or I make characters come to life and that's my world. My world is the art.''
