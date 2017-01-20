Actress Shailene Woodley's pipeline protest case has been delayed for a second time.
The Divergent actress faces charges relating to her arrest during a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in October (16), which she livestreamed on Facebook. She pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and engaging in a riot - both misdemeanours that carry a maximum punishment of a month in jail.
The 25-year-old was due in court on 25 January (17), but the hearing was delayed until 22 February (17), and the trial has now been pushed back again, to 31 March (17), because of a scheduling conflict.
The actress was among 27 activists arrested as part of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's efforts to halt construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline. The tribe leaders claim the pipeline plans threatened drinking water and cultural sites.
In December (16), the protesters scored a victory when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the decision to re-route the pipeline. Shailene took to Facebook Live to celebrate at the site.
"What's up?! So this is an exciting video because for months every time we've done a Facebook Live surrounding Standing Rock it's generally asking the Army Corps to do a particular something that tonight they decided to finally do," a smiling Shailene told fans.
"This is a huge moment. I'm in Standing Rock right now with a bunch of magical human beings who have devoted all of their time and life force and energy over the last few months to protect the water... and it happened. It's a good day. It's not the end, it's the beginning."
