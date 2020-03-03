Shailene Woodley has praised her pal Stella Mccartney for helping to ''radically change the world'' with her cruelty-free and vegan fashion line.

The 'Big Little Lies' star attended the designer's Winter 2020 runway show at Paris Fashion Week this week, where she spoke of how much of a ''fan'' she is of the 48-year-old ''artist'' and the work she does to ''protect and preserve the world'' with her eponymous line.

Speaking to ET Canada, Shailene said: ''I do know her personally and also I am also a major fan of her work as an artist, but also as a human, and I think the things that she comes up with and the things she is doing to radically change this world and affect things.

''One colour of her is the crazy designer artist and then the other colour of her is the person that wants to help protect and preserve this world.

''And so how do you marry those together, and that's who she is.''

Stella - who is the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - had people dressed as animals, including cows, horses, a rabbit, a fox, and even a crocodile, walking down the catwalk alongside her upcoming collection to make a bold statement about cruelty-free fashion.

Alongside a snap of herself posing with one of the cows, Stella tweeted: ''More pleasure, less leather! #StellaWinter20 welcomed animals to the runway, but the collection is still cruelty-free. #StellaMcCartney #PFW (sic)''

Stella previously urged the fashion industry to come together and make ''systemic, sustainable changes''.

She wrote in an open letter: ''The fashion industry is at a crossroads, and I believe that this is a moment for us to come together to achieve systemic, sustainable change in our industry. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting and damaging industries in the world. Every single second, the equivalent of one rubbish truck of textiles is sent to landfill or burnt.

''The fashion industry accounts for more than a third of ocean microplastics, while textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of clean water globally. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will be using up to a quarter of the world's carbon budget. This way of working is not sustainable. The world is crying out for change, and it is our responsibility to act now ... The science is clear, and we need to do more than just incremental shifts; keeping business as usual is no longer an option.''