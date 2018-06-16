Shailene Woodley has praised her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon for ''reshaping'' the entertainment industry.
The 26-year-old star worked with the Oscar-winning actresses on 'Big Little Lies' - which was developed and produced by the pair - and is grateful for what they have been doing to promote opportunities for women.
She said: ''They've reshaped the industry for women and continue to do so, so that actors like myself and Zoe [Kravitz, co-star] can have that liberty to express ourselves and thrive in an environment that doesn't class us as a minority or devalue our worth due to our gender.''
However, Shailene thinks there is still a long way to go and true equality will only have been achieved when gender stops being a point of reference.
She said: ''We need to stop referencing gender entirely.
'''Big Little Lies' was referred to as a 'show led by five women'. When do we ever say, 'Wow! A show led by five men, that's amazing'?
''It describes the standard and level we're still at and I want to work towards a moment when we never think to question or advertise such a thing.
''I want it to be the norm and it will be the norm but there's a way to go.''
The 'Adrift' star was previously arrested for protesting the Dakota access pipeline and she feels it is important to always stand up for the causes she believes in.
She told Psychologies magazine: ''I've always hated injustice - I hate bullying, I hate greed. I hate anyone trying to gain from power whenever, wherever they want.
''And I think if you feel strongly about it, you should stand up for what you believe in...
''The chance to make a change lies in the hands of every single person - we all have the power and it's up to us whether we use it or not.
''It's about creating awareness and maintaining the awareness of that power.''
