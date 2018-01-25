Shailene Woodley and Ben Volavola have made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a passionate picture.
Shailene Woodley has made her new relationship Instagram official.
The 26-year-old actress was romantically linked to her beau Ben Volavola back in October last year when she was spotted enjoying coffee with him in New Zealand but after three months of dating she's ready to make their love public knowledge.
The 'Big Little Lies' star set tongues wagging on Wednesday (24.01.18) night when she uploaded a sweet picture of her and the 27-year-old Fiji international rugby star sharing a passionate smooch on her Instagram Story as they got ready to attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show together during Paris Fashion Week in France.
And the public display of affection didn't stop there as the brunette beauty went on to share a photo of her cuddling up to the Bordeaux Bègles player by the catwalk.
She accompanied the adorable shot with the caption: ''This date tho... (sic)''
But the public appearance appeared to wipe the couple out as Shailene later uploaded a photo of Ben - who was born in Sydney, Australia - asleep on the train.
She simply captioned it: ''We done.''
The couple reportedly met when Shailene was filming 'Adrift' in Fiji - where Ben has family as his mother and father are both from the island country - early last year.
And it seems Ben is the first guy to make an impression on the actress as, although she's previously been romantically linked to Theo James and musician Nahko Bear, she's always maintained that having a boyfriend is not something she's interested in.
And she has a strict criteria when it comes to what she looks for in a relationship.
She said recently: When you're truly in love, for me, you're my lighthouse! You're somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you've got my f***ing back.
''You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I'm gonna let you do you. And I'll be the home that you return to.''
