Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley has admitted that her 350-calorie-a-day diet for 'Adrift' left her feeling ''f***ing miserable''.
The 26-year-old actress plays Tami Oldham whose ship is struck by a huge storm, leaving her stranded in the ocean in the new drama movie, and Shailene has revealed the tortuous way she went about shedding weight for the role.
She shared: ''I can't sleep when I'm hungry, so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f**k out. For the last two weeks, I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day - 350 calories. It was f**king miserable.''
Over recent years, Shailene has become increasingly well known for her political activism, which has been ridiculed in some quarters.
However, Shailene doesn't worry about the negative reaction to the causes she supports, likening her situation to that of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh.
She told The Times newspaper: ''Anyone's gonna say whatever they want about you. Look at Van Gough. Nobody liked Van Gough when he was alive. There are so many people who are respected later on because it doesn't necessarily fit in with the status quo.''
Despite this, Shailene acknowledged that the similarities between herself and the painter aren't as strong as she'd initially suggested.
She said: ''I'm not comparing myself to him by any means.
''You can leave this interview and write whatever you want about me, but I know my authenticity and my friends.''
Shailene is currently dating Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola, and is happy to travel around the world to watch the sports star in action, revealing she sees ''every single match'' he plays.
The actress added: ''I'll always be a vagabond of sorts, but as you get older, things like family become really important.''
