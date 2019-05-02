Shailene Woodley has joined the cast of 'Misanthrope'.

The movie is based on an original story by the writer and director Damián Szifron, and 27-year-old star Woodley has tipped the motion picture to create ''a profound impact on cinema''.

She told Variety: ''Screenplays like 'Misanthrope,' that are this well executed both in theme and tone, are rare to come by with a director like Damian behind the wheel.

''I have complete trust we will create something that will have a profound impact on cinema and will resonate with audiences, especially given the times we are living in right now. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team.''

FilmNation Entertainment will present the film to potential buyers at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Szifron admits he ''can't wait'' to share the movie, which tells the story of a cop who is enlisted to track down a murderer, with the world, and he praised the ''talented and inspiring'' 'Divergent' actress.

He said: ''I'm privileged to be working with an actress as talented and inspiring as Shailene Woodley, this incredible producing team, and the support of FilmNation.

'''Misanthrope' will deliver the kind of cinematic experience that made me a filmmaker and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the world.''

Glen Basner, FilmNation Entertainment's CEO, said: ''The minute this project came to us, we knew it was something timely and special that we had to make. Damian is a rare talent, and we have no doubt he will create a decade defining film.''