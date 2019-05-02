Shailene Woodley will star in serial killer thriller 'Misanthrope', which will be written and directed by Damián Szifron.
Shailene Woodley has joined the cast of 'Misanthrope'.
The movie is based on an original story by the writer and director Damián Szifron, and 27-year-old star Woodley has tipped the motion picture to create ''a profound impact on cinema''.
She told Variety: ''Screenplays like 'Misanthrope,' that are this well executed both in theme and tone, are rare to come by with a director like Damian behind the wheel.
''I have complete trust we will create something that will have a profound impact on cinema and will resonate with audiences, especially given the times we are living in right now. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this team.''
FilmNation Entertainment will present the film to potential buyers at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Szifron admits he ''can't wait'' to share the movie, which tells the story of a cop who is enlisted to track down a murderer, with the world, and he praised the ''talented and inspiring'' 'Divergent' actress.
He said: ''I'm privileged to be working with an actress as talented and inspiring as Shailene Woodley, this incredible producing team, and the support of FilmNation.
'''Misanthrope' will deliver the kind of cinematic experience that made me a filmmaker and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the world.''
Glen Basner, FilmNation Entertainment's CEO, said: ''The minute this project came to us, we knew it was something timely and special that we had to make. Damian is a rare talent, and we have no doubt he will create a decade defining film.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...