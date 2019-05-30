Shailene Woodley is back to living out of her suitcase after living in France for a few years and has opened up about the ''culture shock'' she experienced in the European country.
The 'Big Little Lies' star had a big ''culture shock'' when she spent time in Bordeaux and the French capital, Paris, and admitted she was ordering bottles of Rose wine before noon because over there they ''drink it like water''.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday (30.05.19), the host asked if she has a home after travelling, to which she replied: ''I am kind of back in my suitcase-ish.
''[I was] living in France for the past few years, which was very fun, in Bordeaux for a few months and then in Paris for the rest of the time.''
Despite not speaking the language, Woodley loved how laidback the locals were and revealed that when she is back home in the US, she finds waiters take her food away before she is finished.
Asked if she speaks French, she admitted: ''No, I don't, which the French don't love.
''I get it. If I were French I'd probably feel the same way.
''It is very different than America, culturally it was a bit of a shock living there at first.
''Everything is a lot slower. People don't take your food away before you've finished eating, which was a welcome surprise because here I feel like you are still eating and waiters just take your food away.
''Like, 'Ah, I was going to eat that but it's fine.'''
When Ellen quipped: ''Where are you going that people take your food away?''
She replied: ''I always ask that question. I think they are just trying to get the people out so they can fill the tables.''
The 27-year-old actress then recalled a friend introducing her to drinking Rose in the morning, which is the norm in the European country.
She said: ''When I first got there my friend of mine ordered Rose and it was like 11am. I was like, 'OK, fine'.
''She was like, 'In France, Rose is like water, we just drink it like water.'
''I was like, 'Alright.'
''Then after a few weeks I was ordering bottles of Rose at 11am and fining myself saying to other people, it's like water, you just drink it.''
