Shailene Woodley has admitted she isn't sure about settling down as she loves to travel the world.
Shailene Woodley is unsure about settling down because she has a ''vagabond spirit''.
The 'Big Little Lies' star - who is dating Fijan rugby player Ben Volavola - admits she doesn't know whether she wants to start a family or not as she doesn't like to be in one place for too long, and even if she does have kids, Shailene will never change her lifestyle.
She told The i newspaper: ''To know you have a home is grounding and centring, but I don't know where I want that to be.
''Even with a husband and kids and home, I'll always travel. I'll always have that vagabond spirit.''
Shailene, 26, and Ben - who made their relationship Instagram official in January - met when the actress was filming 'Adrift' in Fiji, where Ben has family.
And it seems the sports star is the first guy to make an impression on the actress as, although she's previously been romantically linked to Theo James and musician Nahko Bear, she's always maintained that having a boyfriend is not something she's interested in.
Shailene also has a strict criteria when it comes to what she looks for in a relationship.
She said recently: ''When you're truly in love, for me, you're my lighthouse! You're somebody who holds me high, keeps me safe, you've got my f***ing back.
''You also love me whole, wild and free. You let me do me and I'm gonna let you do you. And I'll be the home that you return to.''
But the American actress loves travelling so much, she goes around the world to watch her boyfriend in action, revealing she has seen ''every single match'' he plays.
The actress said: ''I'll always be a vagabond of sorts, but as you get older, things like family become really important.''
