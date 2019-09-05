Shailene Woodley is helping to save the oceans alongside Greenpeace, as she joined the charity on an expedition to the world's most vulnerable bodies of water.
Shailene Woodley is helping to save the oceans alongside Greenpeace.
The 27-year-old actress joined the environmental charity on part of their year-long expedition to the Sargasso Sea this summer, which is one of the bodies of water that is most vulnerable to ''corporate and government attack''.
Shailene is campaigning to help protect 30 percent of the world's oceans by 2030, after witnessing firsthand the ''deep trouble'' they are facing.
Writing in an article for Time magazine, the 'Divergent' star said: ''Our seas are in deep, deep trouble. They house an extraordinarily diverse eco-system of marine life, and are crucial to the well being of land-based ecosystems. And as of this moment, they may as well be the Wild West for corporations and governments to pillage as they please.
''Enter Greenpeace, the worlds largest independently funded environmental NGO. As part of the worldwide initiative to protect 30 percent of the worlds oceans by 2030, Greenpeace set sail this summer on their largest vessel, the Esperanza, to explore the bodies of water most vulnerable to corporate and governmental attack.
''I was asked to join a leg of their year-long expedition this summer. We would be traveling through the Sargasso Sea, a place I had never heard of before ... I was also weary because as a proper millennial with cynical views on real accountability and because I have seen too many influencers with the promise of change, I had been left to wonder many times what real change they had been able to accomplish.''
After visiting the Sargasso Sea with her friend Emory Hall, the 'Adrift' actress decided to keep following Greenpeace's mission until 2020, when the United Nations has to make a decision on what to do about the oceans.
She added: ''I decided to join alongside my photographer friend Emory Hall, with the understanding that we would be following this mission through until the UN had made their final decision in the spring of 2020. We would not let the exposure and publicity garnered come and go as quickly as most 'activist' hype does.''
Shailene then asked her fans to help ''convince the UN to protect our seas'', as she believes it is vital for the ''human race''.
She wrote: ''We have until March of 2020 to convince the UN to protect our seas. If all of you who read this change your lifestyles just a tiny bit, if you put pressure on the right corporations and politicians, and if we all continue to find a little more space in our hearts for kindness, we may just be able to sway our global leaders to conserve 30 percent of our oceans by 2030, and in turn, continue the evolution of the human race.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...