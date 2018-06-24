Shailene Woodley doesn't feel any pressure to ''fit into any world'' and just wants to pursue her ''art''.
Shailene Woodley doesn't feel any pressure to ''fit into any world''.
The 'Adrift' actress insists she has no specific career path she wants to follow and is just happy to focus on her art.
She said: ''There isn't so much about the way that I look at my career that is calculated.
''I don't feel like I've got to fit into any world.
''I mean, I'm an artist and I create, I make movies, or I make characters come to life and that's my world. My world is the art.''
But the 26-year-old star admitted she is drawn to characters suffering from some sort of trauma.
She said: ''All of us deal with some type of trauma or suffering or emotional imbalance.
''And, of course, I'm drawn to these characters because these are the characters that are real and I can relate to.
''These are the characters I see in my family, in my friends, in you.
''We inately, as human beings, are complicated and all of us deal with some type of suffering or trauma.''
Shailene is currently filming the second season of 'Big Little Lies' and though she misses director Jea-Marc Valee, who helmed the first series, she's a big fan of his replacement, Andrea Arnold.
She told Total Film magazine: ''This time we have a different director and, although we miss Jean-Marc, Andrea is just as lovely and wonderful and kind and unique and so talented.
''It's very beautiful and it's been great for everyone.''
However, she won't be drawn on what's in store for fans with the next set of episodes.
She said: ''I can't tell you anything, I am under a vow of silence but I think I can tease that people will be pleased.
''I think the thrill that Season One elicted from people each week will continue on in this season.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...