Shailene Woodley doesn't feel any pressure to ''fit into any world''.

The 'Adrift' actress insists she has no specific career path she wants to follow and is just happy to focus on her art.

She said: ''There isn't so much about the way that I look at my career that is calculated.

''I don't feel like I've got to fit into any world.

''I mean, I'm an artist and I create, I make movies, or I make characters come to life and that's my world. My world is the art.''

But the 26-year-old star admitted she is drawn to characters suffering from some sort of trauma.

She said: ''All of us deal with some type of trauma or suffering or emotional imbalance.

''And, of course, I'm drawn to these characters because these are the characters that are real and I can relate to.

''These are the characters I see in my family, in my friends, in you.

''We inately, as human beings, are complicated and all of us deal with some type of suffering or trauma.''

Shailene is currently filming the second season of 'Big Little Lies' and though she misses director Jea-Marc Valee, who helmed the first series, she's a big fan of his replacement, Andrea Arnold.

She told Total Film magazine: ''This time we have a different director and, although we miss Jean-Marc, Andrea is just as lovely and wonderful and kind and unique and so talented.

''It's very beautiful and it's been great for everyone.''

However, she won't be drawn on what's in store for fans with the next set of episodes.

She said: ''I can't tell you anything, I am under a vow of silence but I think I can tease that people will be pleased.

''I think the thrill that Season One elicted from people each week will continue on in this season.''