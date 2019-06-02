Shailene Woodley has ''lost a few friends'' after deciding to ditch her smartphone.
Shailene Woodley ''lost a few friends'' after getting rid of her smartphone.
The 'Big Little Lies' star swapped her iPhone for an old Motorola flip phone and she feels it has been better for her own productivity levels.
She said: ''I found myself in Ubers, on the metro, at restaurants, looking at old photos and old emails, not being productive. I hated it. Now, I'm far more present. I've lost a few friends, but I guess they weren't real friends. I'm not a great communicator. I disappear. I know that doesn't work for a lot of people. You quickly find out.''
And the 27-year-old actress says she is ''allergic to small talk''.
She added: ''I'm allergic to small talk. I don't need to know you didn't brush your teeth this morning. For thousands of years humans existed without constant communication. It overwhelms my emotional body. We have enough s**t to deal with.''
Shailene doesn't want to settle anywhere in particular and loves being able to travel around and be ''transient''.
She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''Two weeks in one place and I'm like, 'Where am I going next?' I want a family and roots, but there's a way to do that while still being transient.''
Meanwhile, Shailene previously insisted she doesn't feel any pressure to ''fit into any world'' and is just happy to focus on her art.
She said: ''There isn't so much about the way that I look at my career that is calculated. I don't feel like I've got to fit into any world. I mean, I'm an artist and I create, I make movies, or I make characters come to life and that's my world. My world is the art.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...