Shailene Woodley is interested in a political career.

The 'Adrift' actress is known for her strong opinions and she admitted she will ''never say never'' to the possibility of running for office one day.

Asked if she'd run for office, she said: ''It's not something I'll do this year, but who knows. Never say never.

''I don't think I can ever be only doing one thing. It's just a matter of deciding where to put your priority, and that's so exciting to me.''

In the wake of movements like #MeToo and Time's Up, the 'Big Little Lies' actress thinks the next important step in gender equality in Hollywood is to show ''women standing by women''.

She explained to Grazia magazine: ''So often we talk about how women need to have equal pay yet we don't see women standing by women.

''I think that's a missing link.

''In order to fix things we're passionately trying to dismantle, we have to remember the importance of cameraderie.''

Shailene can next be seen in 'Adrift', the true story of Tami Oldham, who was caught in a hurricane while sailing from Tahiti to California and survived adrift for 41 days.

But the actress doesn't want her character's resilience to be praised just because she is a woman.

She said: ''I try not to be gender-specific when I look at strength.

''I was drawn to the incredibly feat of this human being.

''The fact that Tami was only 23 was what made her story more 'shocking'.''