Shailene Woodley could run for Congress in a ''couple of years'' after she got a flavour for politics when she worked for Bernie Sanders in the past.
The 'Divergent' star hasn't ''ruled out'' a political career in the future as she got a flavour for it when she worked for politician Bernie Sanders in the past.
She said: ''There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young.'''
And Shailene considers herself to be a feminist.
She told the New York Times newspaper: ''I would today consider myself a feminist. If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos.''
The 25-year-old actress isn't afraid to speak out for what she thinks is right and was previously arrested for trespassing when she was protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline, which aims to transport crude oil from the North Dakota Bakken region through South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois, crossing the Missouri River.
In a video taken at the time, she said: ''I'm being arrested. Because I was trespassing, like everyone else. But as soon as you guys asked me to leave, I left.
''I'm being arrested! I was down there with everybody else! I don't know what's going on, as soon as they came I left. It's because I'm well known, it's because I have 40,000 people watching.''
