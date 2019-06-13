Shailene Woodley is ''not the same actress'' since working with Meryl Streep on the new series of 'Big Little Lies'.
Shailene Woodley is ''not the same actress'' since working with Meryl Streep.
The 27-year-old actress took notes while watching the 69-year-old actress in action on the set of 'Big Little Lies' and admitted all of the cast were stunned by the screen legend' knowledge of the script on the drama series.
Speaking in New York at a 92nd Street Y Q&A session, she said: ''She knows everyone's lines.
''She knows my lines and Nicole [Kidman's] lines and Reese [Witherspoon's] lines -- and probably the dog's bark, too...
''I'm not the same actress after working with Meryl.''
Shailene's comments come after Nicole recently admitted everyone working on the programme threw themselves harder into their performance on the second season because Meryl had ''raised the bar'' with her own ''craft''.
She gushed: ''Meryl is just amazing. To watch her do her craft - and it really is artistic craft - we all just went 'Can you believe it?'
''It raises the bar for everyone. I think she elevates the show. We have meaty really great scenes. It was fun watching her enthusiasm for work still.
''She has a fantastic character. It's grounded and it's based in something very, very real. ''
During a break from filming the drama series, Meryl, Shailene, Nicole and Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a night out at the bowling alley, but the 'Post' actress wasn't very good.
Reese said recently: ''I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at - bowling.
''I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way and people, like, scattered.
''It was really fun. She's such a good sport. She's a doll.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
There's an unusual honesty to this film, which is an odyssey into the inner life...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
It is a time for sexual awakening for Kat Connors (Shailene Woodley). The 17-year-old is...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Teens tackle yet another dystopian future in this well-made but derivative franchise-launcher. Filmmaker Neil Burger...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...