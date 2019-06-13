Shailene Woodley is ''not the same actress'' since working with Meryl Streep.

The 27-year-old actress took notes while watching the 69-year-old actress in action on the set of 'Big Little Lies' and admitted all of the cast were stunned by the screen legend' knowledge of the script on the drama series.

Speaking in New York at a 92nd Street Y Q&A session, she said: ''She knows everyone's lines.

''She knows my lines and Nicole [Kidman's] lines and Reese [Witherspoon's] lines -- and probably the dog's bark, too...

''I'm not the same actress after working with Meryl.''

Shailene's comments come after Nicole recently admitted everyone working on the programme threw themselves harder into their performance on the second season because Meryl had ''raised the bar'' with her own ''craft''.

She gushed: ''Meryl is just amazing. To watch her do her craft - and it really is artistic craft - we all just went 'Can you believe it?'

''It raises the bar for everyone. I think she elevates the show. We have meaty really great scenes. It was fun watching her enthusiasm for work still.

''She has a fantastic character. It's grounded and it's based in something very, very real. ''

During a break from filming the drama series, Meryl, Shailene, Nicole and Reese Witherspoon enjoyed a night out at the bowling alley, but the 'Post' actress wasn't very good.

Reese said recently: ''I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at - bowling.

''I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way and people, like, scattered.

''It was really fun. She's such a good sport. She's a doll.''