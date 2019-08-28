Shailene Woodley is to make her big screen comeback in 'After Exile'.

The 'Big Little Lies' star has been cast as Dana, the former girlfriend of Mike Delaney (Shia LaBeouf), who becomes depressed and abuses drugs during their relationship.

She then attempts to get their relationship back on track after Mike's stint in prison and moves in with him and his father.

Deadline states that the movie follows ''the difficult trajectory toward forgiveness and redemption''.

The crime drama film, which is based on real events, tells Mike's story as he attempts to rebuild his life after being released from jail for killing an innocent man in a robbery.

Robert De Niro will portray Mike's ex-criminal dad Ted Delaney, and the pair join forces to try to save his younger brother from a life of crime.

Joshua Michael Stern will direct the motion picture, and Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo have penned the script.

Anthony will also produce the movie alongside Steve Snyder.

It will be Shailene's first movie since 2018's 'Adrift'.

Although she is returning to film, Shailene - who plays Jane Chapman in hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies' - recently said she would love to star in a third season.

When a fan asked her on Instagram: ''Season 3? Check Y or N (sic)'', Shailene responded: ''I hope so.''

The cast, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz, tells the story of five women in Monterey, California, who become embroiled in a murder investigation and the 'Fault In Our Stars' actress isn't the only one who wants to come back for another season.

Nicole, 52, previously revealed that although the show has not been renewed for a third series she would be on board if it gets picked up.

She said: ''I think we would love to do a season three because there are certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved ... even the kids.

''I'm so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don't know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It's never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it's so great there's six lead roles for women in one show.''