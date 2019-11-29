Shaggy hired a private chef to feed his band whilst they were ''high'' in his studio.

The 51-year-old musician is currently working on new music, but has said that studio sessions with his band are starting to cost him a fortune after he hired a personal chef to make sure they are all well fed, even when they work up an appetite from being under the influence of marijuana.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm in my studio right now and you don't want to smell the aroma in here.

''All my band are here, they're high and they're always smiling.

''The only thing is my food bill has gone right up but I got a personal chef to keep them going. I am lucky I make a good enough living to do that.''

Shaggy's comments come after he previously joked he would bring weed to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which took place back in May last year.

The 'Boombastic' hitmaker - who performed for Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth at the Commonwealth Concert in April last year - was asked if he'd take ''weed'' to the bash, and responded: ''Yeah. I was hoping [for an invite]! They might need a Jamaican, somebody has to carry the weed! Somebody has to bring that to the party.''

The reggae star has previously suggested that his style of music, as well as cannabis, could be the way forward when it comes to bringing an end to terrorism.

He explained: ''If you're able to cut a man's head off, you're sick. But right, music evokes emotion.

''So if they're listening to Shaggy music or reggae music, they're not going to want to cut somebody's head off ... There're two things you want to do when you listen to reggae: You get somebody pregnant, or you're f***ing high.

''High people don't want to kill nothing; they want to love. They need to bag some Jamaican weed and distribute it amongst ISIS. I guarantee there won't be any more wars out there ... Throw some Bob Marley up in there and there'll be peace.''