Shaggy has announced his first solo album in eight years.

The dancehall king will release 'Wah Gwaan?!', which features reggaeton star Nicky Jam and Jason Derulo collaboration 'Tic Toc', on May 10.

According Rolling Stone, it will sees the 'It Wasn't Me' hitmaker - who released the records 'Shaggy & Friends' and 'Summer in Kingston' in 2011 - return to his ''Jamaican roots, global reach, contagious joy and introspective side''.

Dancehall stars Shenseea, Stacy Barthe and Noah Pow also make appearances on the 12-track LP.

Shaggy previously released the single 'Use Me' from the record.

The album follows his joint record with Sting, '44/876', which has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

The two stars only initially planned to work on one track together but they got on so well, they recorded the entire record, and are now ''inseparable''.

Shaggy said previously: ''We'd known each other in the business but never really hung out y'know. And now we're inseparable.''

One thing they bonded over was their ''ridiculous'' names, though they're not sure about their collective moniker.

Sting - whose real name is Gordon Sumner - said: ''We both have ridiculous names, which is helpful.

''The collective name for us now is 'Shagging', which isn't inappropriate.''

Shaggy - whose real name is Orville Burrell - and Sting think their album was a success because their unlikeliness as a duo has got listeners intrigued.

Sting said: ''Because it's so dark at the moment, people need a smile.

''I think the unlikeliness of this combination intrigues people.''

The track-listing for 'Wah Gwaan?!' is as follows:

1. 'Ketch Mi Up'

2. 'Friends feat Gene Noble'

3. 'You feat Alexander Stewart'

4. 'Praise'

5. 'Tic Toc' feat Jason Derulo and Nicky Jam

6. 'Wrong Room'

7. 'Money Up' feat Noah Powa

8. 'Supernatural' feat Stacy Barthe Shenseea

9 .'MakeUp Sex' feat Nyanda

11. 'Caribbean Way'

12. 'Live'