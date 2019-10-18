Shaggy has been forced to tell people ''it wasn't me'' after an ''internet scam'' tried to trick his fans.

The 50-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to warn supporters that people are claiming to be him and are ''hitting up fans for money'' by saying they ''owe [him] something''.

He wrote in a statement: ''It has come to my attention that there have been posts online from people purporting to be me and hitting up my fans for money while making false claims that they owe me something. I would like to make it clear that these are nothing more than an internet scam.

''They are not from me nor do they represent me in any way. It saddens me that this has become our reality and that innocent people are being dragged into this ridiculousness.''

But the 'Boombastic' hitmaker has urged his supporters not to ''engage'' with the ''fake accounts''.

He added: ''My best advice is to please not engage with these fake accounts. Thank you. One love to all my wonderful fans.''

Shaggy - who had a 2000 hit with song 'It Wasn't Me' - recently revealed he will not be able to stage his biennial charity showcase Shaggy & Friends in January next year because he is already booked up until March.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: ''The truth is it just won't happen next year as we would have liked it to. Shaggy & Friends is a huge undertaking which takes months of planning and literally consumes our lives.

''With all that is happening now with my career including back to back tours and my work on the live TV version of 'The Little Mermaid', I am booked solid all the way into March of next year.

''So, unfortunately I really don't have the time to wrap my head around planning the event this year. Yes I have a team , but quite a bit of what happens for that one night rest on my shoulders and those close to me.

''The Shaggy Make A Difference Foundation will continue its work with the Bustamante Hospital, but we will just have to find other creative ways to bring the vision to life without the effort and work required for a concert of that nature.''