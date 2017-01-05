The British punk rock band was comprised of Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Steve Jones, Paul Cook as well as Glen Matlock, who was later replaced by Sid Vicious (John Ritchie).

Even though the group initially lasted just two and half years and only managed to produce one studio album, they remain one of the most influential acts in the history of popular music.

Accordingly, rumours have been circulating that the surviving members of the band may reform to celebrate the anniversary of 1977’s Never Mind The B**locks. But guitarist Jones has now revealed that he believes any reunion is unlikely.

"It doesn't look like it's in the cards, but you never know, things change," he told British newspaper The Mirror. "We've done reunions in the past. We did a big one in 1996. We did a hundred shows, made a bit of dough, but we wanted to kill ourselves at the end."

However, the 61-year-old hinted that if a more lucrative payday for coming together it could sway them to change their mind.

"Depends on how much dough we got offered, to be honest," he added. "We really don't make enough to put up with each other."

Jones has just released his memoir Lonely Boy which chronicles his life from surviving abuse and addiction to playing in punk's most notorious band. In the book, he also details how he often slept with band members' partners including Sid Vicious' girlfriend, Nancy Spungen, who the musician was accused of murdering months before his death in 1979.

"I knew Sid a little bit prior to joining the band, but when he joined the band it was the exact same time when he was with Nancy... Sid was actually a sweet guy. Really, it was a shame. I don't know what he saw in her other than it was someone to get high with,” he said.