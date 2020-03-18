Seth Rogen found 'Cats' ''truly trippy'' after watching the movie and live tweeting his viewing experience while ''pretty stoned''
Seth Rogen found 'Cats' ''truly trippy'' after watching the movie while ''pretty stoned''.
The 37-year-old actor live tweeted his viewing experience of the widely-panned musical but admitted he was very confused by the plot.
He posted: ''I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats. I've never seen the Broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha. (sic)''
He later added: ''WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?(Sic)''
Seth was also confused by the ''scale'' of sets and characters.
He wrote: ''Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!''
In another tweet he noted: ''These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge f***ing cat.(sic)''
He also criticised the film's use of CGI as he said: ''Ian McKellen just straight up has normal fingers.(sic)''
He also tweeted: ''Jason Derulos feet don't look like they're touching the ground.(sic)''
The 'Pineapple Express' star described Dame Judi Dench as the ''most cuddly'' of the cats but refused to criticise Idris Elba - who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week - ''out of respect''.
He wrote: ''Out of respect, I'll leave Idris out of all this.''
Seth eventually decided to watch something else.
He posted: ''Alright I'm turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as f**k.(sic)''
But despite his criticisms, it seems the 'Sausage Party' star is keen to watch the film again.
One Twitter user told him: ''A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats (sic)''
Seth replied: ''Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!!(sic)''
