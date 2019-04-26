Seth Rogen wasn't ''shocked'' when Stormy Daniels told him she'd slept with President Donald Trump over a decade ago.
The 37-year-old actor worked with the porn star - who claimed to have had an affair with the US leader in 2006 - on his 2005 movie 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and again on 2007's 'Knocked Up' and he admitted her revelation wasn't ''interesting at all'' at the time.
But after the former 'Apprentice' star became president and Stormy's allegations became public, Seth admitted he considered speaking out.
He told talk show host Graham Norton: [Stormy's] in 'Knocked Up' and 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin'.
''If you want someone to be naked in a film hire a porn star - it will be the easiest thing they did that week!
''Back then she told us she had slept with Donald Trump but hearing that a porn star had slept with him wasn't interesting at all and we weren't shocked because it was expected information. Years later it became very relevant information and I wondered if I should say something!''
Seth can next be seen in 'Long Shot' as a journalist opposite Charlize Theron as a presidential candidate and he admitted he was shocked when reality recently reflected the ''crazy'' storyline of the movie.
Discussing the character of the president, he said: ''We thought hard about what he could be, and we had the idea that he would be an actor that played the president on a successful TV show and then became the president of the United States.
''We thought it was kind of crazy and then, the exact same thing happened recently in Ukraine.
''Just when you think you've outdone reality, reality comes up with something crazier than you could ever think of!''
Seth's full interview airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One, on Friday (26.04.19) night.
