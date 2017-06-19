Seth Rogen was blocked on social media by Rob Schneider, and the star took to social media to quiz the fellow actor on why his friend request has been snubbed.
The 35-year-old actor tried to look at the 'Grown Ups' star's Twitter profile but was amazed to receive a message telling him the 53-year-old star had stopped him from being allowed to look at his profile on the micro-blogging site.
Seth shared a picture to prove he was blocked on the platform, which he captioned: ''What the f**k?! (sic).''
Rob's snub clearly cut Seth deep as he decided to publicly slam the comedic star for looking ''appalled'' in his cover photo on his profile, which was a promotional image for his 'Real Rob' show and featured him with wife Patricia Azarcoya Schneider and their four-year-old daughter Miranda.
Alongside a screenshot of Rob's page, which included the commercial, Seth quipped: ''Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? (sic).''
After the 'Sausage Party' star's discovery, Rob agreed to unblock him on the site - but only if he would arrange a meeting for him with Seth's friend James Franco.
Rob - who also has 27-year-old daughter Elle King with his ex-wife and actress London King - tweeted: ''Dear @Sethrogen
I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy!
Potentially yours again,
Rob.''
And it seems the 'Knocked Up' star was only too happy to help as Rob later wrote: ''Dear Seth,
You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!
Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!
ILOVED''TheEnd'' *(sic).''
Rob then thanked Seth for introducing him to the dark-haired heartthrob, who he has hailed as a ''dreamy'' male, and he has confirmed the pair are ''pals once again'', though he hasn't explained why he blocked him in the first place.
Rob ended the feud with a kind-hearted post, which read: ''Dear Seth,
And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You're right, he is dreamy!
Your pal once again,
Rob (sic).''
