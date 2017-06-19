Seth Rogen was stunned to find he'd been blocked on social media by Rob Schneider.

The 35-year-old actor tried to look at the 'Grown Ups' star's Twitter profile but was amazed to receive a message telling him the 53-year-old star had stopped him from being allowed to look at his profile on the micro-blogging site.

Seth shared a picture to prove he was blocked on the platform, which he captioned: ''What the f**k?! (sic).''

Rob's snub clearly cut Seth deep as he decided to publicly slam the comedic star for looking ''appalled'' in his cover photo on his profile, which was a promotional image for his 'Real Rob' show and featured him with wife Patricia Azarcoya Schneider and their four-year-old daughter Miranda.

Alongside a screenshot of Rob's page, which included the commercial, Seth quipped: ''Why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family? (sic).''

After the 'Sausage Party' star's discovery, Rob agreed to unblock him on the site - but only if he would arrange a meeting for him with Seth's friend James Franco.

Rob - who also has 27-year-old daughter Elle King with his ex-wife and actress London King - tweeted: ''Dear @Sethrogen

I'll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You'll be back in buddy!

Potentially yours again,

Rob.''

And it seems the 'Knocked Up' star was only too happy to help as Rob later wrote: ''Dear Seth,

You are officiallyUNBLOCKED!

Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends.But be on your best behavior from now on!

ILOVED''TheEnd'' *(sic).''

Rob then thanked Seth for introducing him to the dark-haired heartthrob, who he has hailed as a ''dreamy'' male, and he has confirmed the pair are ''pals once again'', though he hasn't explained why he blocked him in the first place.

Rob ended the feud with a kind-hearted post, which read: ''Dear Seth,

And thanks for hooking me up with Franco. You're right, he is dreamy!

Your pal once again,

Rob (sic).''