Seth Rogen has teased Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson over their repeated public displays of affection on social media after confirming news of their engagement.
The 36-year-old actor couldn't resist a cheeky dig at his friend after the newly engaged couple continued to flaunt their whirlwind romance on social media with loved up comments on each other's Instagram snaps.
'Saturday Night Live' star Pete seemingly couldn't get enough of his partner as he spotted a bikini picture she'd uploaded to the social media platform, and commented: ''What the actual f**k''
Responding to her man - and his heart eyes emoji - Ariana said ''I love you'', only for him to try and one-up her as he wrote: ''I love u more tho (sic)''
Seth had clearly had enough of the public exchange, and he took the chance to bring the couple down to earth with a tongue-in-cheek remark.
He simply replied: ''Guys seriously.''
However, it didn't seem to make much of a difference, as Pete hit back and gushed over his fiancee - who he called ''the hottest girl in the world''.
He teased: ''When ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you'd act. (sic)''
The lighthearted jibes come after Pete, 24, confirmed the recent rumours that he had proposed to the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker, also 24.
'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon joked: ''Now, you know, that you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show.''
His guest replied: ''But I did though. I feel like I won a contest. I'm f**cking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit.''
