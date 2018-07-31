Seth Rogen taught Tom Cruise about the existence of porn on the Internet.

The 36-year-old actor met the 'Mission: Impossible' star during a meeting with director Judd Apatow in 2006, and when conversation turned to adult entertainment on the Internet, Seth was surprised to hear Tom had no idea what he was talking about.

Judd detailed the encounter during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Monday (30.07.18), where he said he had been working with Seth on comedy movie 'Knocked Up', when he decided to bring the rising star along with him to a meeting he had with Tom.

He explained: ''No one knew who Seth was. He wasn't famous - he was just, like, a dude with me. He starts talking about watching adult films on the Internet and Tom Cruise goes 'What? Wait, you're saying there's adult films on the internet?' And Seth's like 'Yeah, there's all these movies on these websites.'''

The 56-year-old actor then quizzed the 'Superbad' star about the idea of watching people have sex through videos posted on a website.

Judd added: ''[Seth was like] 'Yeah, I watch all the time. It's great. Everybody does it. It's not a big deal anymore.'''

And Seth seemed to confirm the story when he later retweeted a video of 50-year-old Judd's interview on his own Twitter account.

He wrote: ''The time I informed Tom Cruise that internet pornography was a thing that existed.''

Meanwhile, Seth recently faced his own embarrassing sex story on social media, after his own mother Sandy tweeted about the deed.

Sandy tweeted: ''Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!''

In response, shocked Seth posted: ''Jesus f***ing Christ mom.''

But Sandy wasn't bothered by Seth's comments, and dismissed her son's outrage.

She replied: ''It's just an observation of life ! (sic)''